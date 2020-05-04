Dodge County deputies searching for 2 Huber walkaways

Pictured: Kaden R. Solano (L) and Gabrielle L. Bruce (R) Dodge County Sheriff's Office

JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help with finding two Huber walkaways.

A news release said one of the work release inmates removed his GPS tracking device after being released on electronic monitoring, while the other did not return from a pre-approved medical appointment in Beaver Dam. Both walkaways have active arrest warrants through Dodge County.

Officials have reminded the public that Huber inmates are given their privileges by court order.

Deputies said Kaden R. Solano, 18, was last seen on East Rees Street in Fond du Lac, and he has also been known to frequently visit an address on Gaslight Drive.

The release said Solano had been serving a 360-day Huber sentence with GPS monitoring for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Jail staff said they were alerted by the monitoring device of alleged alcohol and equipment tamper violations. Attempts to find Solano have been unsuccessful.

Deputies are also searching for Gabrielle L. Bruce, 32, who was last seen on Ridgeway Drive in Jackson. The release said Bruce had been serving a 270-day Huber sentence for disorderly conduct.

Officials said they do not believe the two walkaways are connected.

If found, deputies have asked the public to not make contact with either inmate.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Solano or Bruce are encouraged to call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.

