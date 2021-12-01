Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating three separate burglaries

by Kyle Jones

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate burglaries that occurred recently.

Officials say the incidents occurred in Clyman on County DJ, in Hustisford on Hillcrest Road, and in Oak Grove on Highway 33.

Officials do not yet know if the crimes are connected.

A 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, younger, white male with facial hair is a person of interest in one of the incidents. Police are also searching for a mid-2000’s white or light-colored Chevrolet Impala.

Officials said all three burglaries had no forced entry, meaning that doors were unlocked. In all three burglaries, a small safe or cash was taken.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in solving this case by staying on the lookout for suspicious activity.

Officials asked residents to lock their doors at all times and to document the license plates and unique details of any suspicious vehicles.

If you have any information regarding any of the three burglaries, contact Detective Michael Willmann at mwillmann@co.dodge.wi.us.

