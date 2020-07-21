Dodge Co. Sheriff: Former Mayville officer didn’t receive special treatment when assigned to GPS monitoring

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff has shared an explanation for why a Mayville police officer of 3 counts of misconduct in public office qualified for electronic monitoring.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said in a news release Tuesday that the decision to allow former Mayville police officer Mark Forster to serve his nine-month jail sentence on electronic monitoring was in line with the sheriff’s department’s actions amid COVID-19, and that Forster did not receive special treatment.

Schmidt also condemned Forster’s actions.

“Forster’s actions are a black eye on the law enforcement profession,” the release said. “No law enforcement officer or public official should ever be permitted to abuse their position for such unlawful means and those who do must always be held accountable.”

According to the release, Schmidt decided that many Huber inmates would be put on electronic monitoring to limit traffic in and out of the jail as COVID-19 continues to spread. Huber inmates are allowed to leave the jail’s custody for work, medical appointments and other approved appointments.

Schmidt said that the Dodge County Jail has not had a single positive case of the coronavirus in the jail since the start of the pandemic.

While most Huber inmates have been put on GPS monitoring, some inmates are still confined to the jail because of the nature of their offenses, according to the release.

