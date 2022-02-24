Dodge Co. man sentenced to 3 years in prison for possession of child porn

by Logan Rude

JUNEAU, Wis. — A Dodge County man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for sharing child pornography on a messaging app.

Bryan Hartley, 40 of Horicon, was charged following a Department of Homeland Security investigation into a tip regarding child porn being shared on the app Kik. Investigators requested the subscriber information for the account and the IP address attached came back to Hartley.

When executing a search warrant at Hartley’s residence, law enforcement found a flash drive with images and videos “consistent with child pornography,” according to the Dodge County District Attorney’s office.

“Viewing child pornography is a crime done in secret, but the damage to victims is public and ongoing,” Assistant District Attorney Yolanda Tienstra said at sentencing. “This never-ending victimization is what merits a mandatory prison term.”

Hartely was ultimately sentenced to three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision for each of the three counts of possession of child pornography. The extended supervision sentences will run concurrently.

