Dodge Co. authorities identify victim in Highway 33 truck crash

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

FOX LAKE, Wis. — Dodge County authorities have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 33 on Monday.

Perry Hoitink, 60, was killed Monday when his truck collided with another truck that had jackknifed, sending it into Hoitink’s lane of traffic. Hoitink was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 73-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Officials said the 73-year-old man was traveling eastbound in a 1996 Peterbilt truck-tractor at the same time a 60-year-old man driving a 2017 Mack truck-tractor was traveling westbound. Authorities said the Peterbilt and its trailer jackknifed, causing part of it to travel over the centerline into the westbound lane. The front of the Mack truck then collided with the left side of the Peterbilt truck.

The 73-year-old was flown by Flight for Life to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

