Doctors warn of ‘twindemic’ as flu season begins

Site staff by Site staff

It’s October, the weather is turning colder, we’re in the middle of a pandemic and it’s flu season. This could be a recipe for disaster if you don’t get vaccinated. Christina Lorey spoke with local pharmacist Birgitta Monson about being prepared for this flu season.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.