Doctors urge families to make oral hygiene habits a priority

Amanda Quintana by Amanda Quintana

iStock/Kati Molin 1498: The bristle toothbrush is first patented by the emperor of China. The first toothbrushes were made by taking coarse hairs from the back of a hog's neck and attaching them at right angles to a bone or bamboo handle. Since 3000 B.C., ancient civilizations had been cleaning teeth with a "chew-stick," a thin twig with a frayed end. Boar bristles were used until 1938, when nylon bristles were introduced by Dupont de Nemours.

MADISON, Wis. — As we all get used to the new normal, it’s important to keep your family healthy — not just to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but to develop habits to live a healthy lifestyle.

Oral health can significantly affect your overall health, so doctors want to make sure kids learn good oral hygiene habits at a young age.

SSM Health family physician Dr. Preyanshu Parekh said parents should start brushing their child’s teeth as soon as they grow in, even at just 4 months old. He said the recommendation is brushing 2 times a day, 2 minutes each.

Parents might have to get creative to encourage this for little kids. He suggested playing the kid’s favorite song while they brush.

“Kids love to be with their parents, so if you can set up a session where you can both brush your teeth together, and the kids can learn from it, that encourages the kids to continue with good healthy habits,” said Parekh.

He said oral hygiene also affects nutrition, speech and facial appearance development. It’s important to prevent cavities and infections that could spread and cause bigger issues.

While the type of toothbrush doesn’t matter much, you should always brush with toothpaste with fluoride.