Doctors have some tips for how to stay safe in the extreme cold this winter

by Stephen Cohn

A person with a sled walks through the snow at Elver Park on December 28, 2021. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — As it gets colder this winter and people choose to spend time outside with winter activities, doctors want everyone to be prepared.

Dr. Lee Faucher, the medical director at UW Health’s Burn and Wound Center, said the two primary risks that stem from exposure to cold are hypothermia and frostbite.

Technically a burn, Dr. Faucher said frostbite generally occurs when bar or under-protected skin is exposed to very cold temperatures.

Depending on the temperature and skin exposure, he said frostbite can set in more quickly than most expect, within minutes when the air temperature or wind chill get below 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meanwhile, hypothermia happens when the body loses heat faster than the body can produce it.

Faucher said this can cause someone to think unclearly or not move very well, particularly when someone is playing a winter sport outdoors.

When heading outside, he recommends always checking the forecast, take the wind chill into account, and dress accordingly. You should also wear layers of clothing, avoid alcohol since it can alter your perception of the temperature, and always have extra warm clothes and blankets in the car.

