DOC to continue enforcing visitor limitations at correctional institutions

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has decided to continue limiting visitors at state correctional institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Although the “Safer at Home” order has been overturned, the DOC plans to keep enforcing the guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and the Department of Health Services by restricting all non-essential visitation.

The release said professional and legal visits will still be allowed, with additional accommodations set in place for phone calls, video conferences and other non-contact visits.

The DOC said it will also maintain other measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, including temperature checks, increased testing for inmates and staff as well as limiting who can enter each facility.

“Due to the confined spaces and layouts of correctional institutions, these decisions are necessary in an effort to prevent the type of outbreaks some other states have experienced,” the DOC said in a statement.

Inmates will still have the following options to keep in touch with those who are unable to visit:

Adults will receive two free 15-minute phone calls each week, while teens will receive unlimited phone calls.

One free pre-embossed stamped envelope every two weeks to send letters and other written messages.

A $0.50 credit each week for those with an active Corrlinks kiosk account that will allow them to send up to five free messages.

