DOC increases COVID-19 testing for staff, people in its care

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections announced Friday that they will provide COVID-19 testing for staff and people in their care, according to a news release.

On Tuesday staff and members from Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center (FCCC) and Marshall E. Sherrer Correctional Center (MSCC) will receive COVID-19 testing, with assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard, the release said.

Officials said individuals who have shown symptoms consistent with the coronavirus have received testing.

As of last week, 20 people across the four facilities have tested positive for the coronavirus, DOC officials said. Fourteen patients have fully recovered. There are four confirmed cases at MSCC and six confirmed cases at FCCC.

Expanding testing for these two facilities is the first step in the DOC’s plan to protect against and mitigate the spread of the virus, according to the release.

The two facilities have unique features that include small populations with dormitory-style living. Officials believe confirmed cases may rise, but testing will allow the facilities to identify asymptomatic carriers to help reduce the spread.

For more information about the DOC’s response to COVID-19 visit the Wisconsin Department of Corrections website.

