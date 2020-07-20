DOC finishes comprehensive COVID-19 testing, 9 positive cases among people under DOC care

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has finished its comprehensive testing of all staff and people under its care.

The department began working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard on May 12 to perform the tests. The mass testing ended July 1.

“We wish the numbers were even lower, but the relatively small number of active cases is a testament to the leadership of our Emergency Operations Command team and the work of staff in our facilities to protect the persons in our care,” DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said.

Of the 24,395 people in DOC’s care, 296 people tested positive for the coronavirus, and 230 of those were at the Waupun Correctional Institution. Nine of those cases are still active. Two people tested positive before their scheduled release date.

DOC officials said of all the tests administered to people in DOC care, only 1.2% came back positive.

Of all DOC staff, including workers who do not work in correctional institutions, 95 people tested positive. Eighty-three of those workers have recovered, and 12 cases are still active.

DOC plans to conduct a second round of testing starting this week.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments