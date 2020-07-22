Do your part! Sheriff encourages people to lock their cars following string of thefts, break-ins

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to keep their homes and vehicles locked following a string of car thefts and break-ins in the area.

Deputies responded to reports of three stolen vehicles in the last 24 hours, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.

The cars were stolen from Deerfield, the town of Bristol and the village of Windsor. Deerfield also experienced several other thefts from cars on July 21, the release said.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to keep all vehicles, garage doors and home entry points locked. People are encouraged to file a report even if nothing was taken from the vehicle during a break-in.

People are also encouraged to join the Neighbors App, which provides alerts from people and law enforcement on crime activity in their neighborhoods. You can text “danecountywi” to 555-888 to download the app.

