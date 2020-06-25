Do Not Sell My Personal Information

The California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) provides California residents with the right to opt out of the “sale” of your Personal Information. Our Privacy Policy and our page on Your California Privacy Rights describe how Evening Telegram Company d/b/a Morgan Murphy Media (“MMM”), on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries, collects, uses and shares the Personal Information of California residents, and we describe how you may exercise rights as a California resident.

Our company generally does not directly sell your Personal Information for money, but we use services to deliver Internet-based advertising to you. To the extent that transferring Personal Information such as online identifiers or browsing activity to third-party business parties for this purposes may be considered a “sale” under the CCPA, you may request that we not “sell” your Personal Information by submitting the form below. Please note that some exceptions or exemptions may apply under the CCPA, and your selection will not eliminate all advertising. Your selection applies to your specific browser and device.

By sending us an email at privacy@embtv.com, you confirm that the information you provide is accurate and that MMM may contact you and collect additional information about your request, or to confirm your email address or to verify your identity.

Note: If you prefer to use regular mail, please send your request to:

Morgan Murphy Media

c/o CCPA Privacy

7025 Raymond Road

Madison, WI 53719

