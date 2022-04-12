DNR warns of ‘Very High’ fire risk for western, southwestern Wisconsin

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — A total of 28 Wisconsin counties are at very high risk of fire, the Department of Natural Resources says.

The risk is due to a lack of rain, dry vegetation, and a high-pressure weather system in western and southwestern parts of the state. The DNR is asking residents to avoid burning while the risk remains high.

All annual and special burning permits for debris piles, burn barrels and prescribed burns are also suspended as of Tuesday in counties where the DNR has permit authority. Small fires and outdoor cooking are allowed but highly discouraged.

DNR officials said they responded to over 100 wildfires so far this year, burning over 276 acres. 19 of these wildfires were reported on Monday, burning 120 acres. Officials said the majority of these wildfires stemmed from debris burning.

The best way to prevent fires is to be vigilant. Check before you burn, operate equipment early in the morning to avoid sparks at peak burn hours, secure any dragging trailer chains and delay starting campfires until the evening hours.

Report fires early by calling 911.

The counties with very high fire danger Tuesday are: Adams, Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Marquette, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Richland, St. Croix, Sauk, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon and Waushara.

