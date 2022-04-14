DNR urges no burning through the weekend due to high winds, fire risk

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says people should avoid burning through the weekend due to very strong winds across the state.

While winds may not be as strong after Thursday, the high winds are expected to continue through Saturday. With Easter weekend usually a time when people are trying to clean up their yards, the DNR wants to make sure nobody tries to burn their debris piles until the winds die down.

The warning comes just a couple of days after the DNR warned that much of western and southwestern Wisconsin was under a “very high” fire risk. The risk is further increased on windy days, when embers from fires can be carried to other locations, but this week’s rain has helped much of the southern part of the state see their risk reduced to “moderate” levels.

Under conditions like we are seeing today, any spark could possibly start a wildfire, the DNR says. In the last week, nearly 60 wildfires across the state have burned 175 acres of land.

The DNR says burning permit restrictions and fire danger will vary from county to county, so they encourage people to check the burning status where they live before they start the fire. The DNR also says burn permits for debris will likely be suspended in several counties over the coming days.

You can see an updated map of burning restrictions and active wildfires here or embedded below.

