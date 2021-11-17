DNR to sell 2022 state park and forest admission passes next week

by Kyle Jones

Kettle Moraine State Forest - Northern Unit

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will sell 2022 state park and forest admission stickers beginning November 26.

The passes give drivers access to over 60 Wisconsin state parks, forests, and recreation areas.

State parks and recreation areas require visitors have the passes, as do some forests and trail parking areas.

The state will also sell 2022 state trail passes, which are required for anyone 16 or older who is biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails.

The stickers are $28 for Wisconsin residents and $38 for non-residents. Wisconsin seniors can get the stickers for just $13.

The annual trail pass is $25.

