DNR to reopen 8 state shooting ranges

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Natural Resources plans to reopen eight state shooting ranges on Thursday.

Shooters will have to maintain social distancing and observe capacity limits at some locations. All visitors are encouraged to wear face masks and gloves as well as bring hand sanitizer.

People should wait in their vehicles until enough space opens up for them to use the range. Shooters should leave immediately when they’re finished and not linger to visit.

