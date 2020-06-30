DNR to allow camping for groups of up to 50 people

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department plans to allow camping for groups of 50 people or less starting July 13.

In order to book a group camping trip, visitors must make a reservation ahead of time. Reservations can be made online or by phone at 888-947-2757.

DNR officials also said they will begin to staff state park campgrounds with hosts. Firewood is also now available at some select state parks throughout Wisconsin.

Unreserved use of open-air shelters is allowed as long as guests follow capacity limits and social distancing guidelines.

While some activities are returning to normal, the DNR still has several restrictions in place to help maintain a healthy environment. Some recreation spaces have pre-determined capacity limits, open facilities like bathrooms have capacity limits, and indoor or enclosed spaces are still closed.

State park officials are encouraging visitors to wear masks in situations that might make social distancing difficult.

