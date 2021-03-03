DNR starting in-person hunter safety classes April 1

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is starting all in-person hunter education classes, including archery education classes, on April 1.

According to a news release, the DNR’s Recreational Safety and Outdoors Section will collaborate with volunteer instructors and partners to reopen all ini-person safety classes.

Instructors will be able to enroll traditional classes in GoWild on Monday, March 15.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, several precautions will be put in place, including social distancing of 6 feet between participants; a maximum of 50 participants in any one class; face coverings required; and outdoor class instruction when possible.

You can learn more abut DNR Hunter Safety classes on the DNR’s website.

