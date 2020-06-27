DNR restarts hunter safety courses in face of lawsuit
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources plans to resume in-person hunter safety courses after a hunter advocacy group sued the department alleging it has no authority to cancel them during the coronavirus pandemic.
The DNR canceled all in-person instruction in March as the pandemic was seizing the country.
Kansas-based Hunter Nation filed a lawsuit in state court on June 17 alleging the department is denying people the right to hunt.
The DNR announced on Friday that classes will resume on July 13 with a maximum 50 participants per class.
The announcement didn’t mention the lawsuit.
