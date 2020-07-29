DNR reports 55% increase in sales of non-resident state park passes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Governor Dodge State ParkLocation: DodgevilleDistance from Madison: 47 miles westLength: Nearly 40 miles of trails

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has seen a major spike in sales of non-resident state park stickers.

DNR officials told News 3 Now that as of Wednesday they have sold roughly 67,550 non-resident stickers for state parks, compared to 43,458 in all of 2019. That’s a 55% increase in sales for the 2020 season so far.

News 3 Now has reached out to the Gov. Tony Evers’ office for comment, but has not heard back yet.

