DNR opens year-round camping reservations for over 20 parks and forests

by Kyle Jones

Photo by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. – Even with the chillier weather, campers will still have a chance to get their outdoor fix.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced year-round camping reservation openings Monday for over 20 state parks and forests.

Campers can make reservations on the DNR’s website, or by calling 1-888-WIPARK.

The DNR said that not all campgrounds are plowed in the winter, so look for a message when booking a campsite.

Same-day reservations are available, and can even be made when upon arrival at the campsite.

