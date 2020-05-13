DNR makes state park stickers available online for first time ever

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time ever, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is making annual state park passes available for purchase online.

Officials said they made the decision in an effort to accommodate the high demand for state park stickers.

Wisconsin residents can buy an annual pass for $28 and seniors can buy a pass for $13. Non-residents can buy a pass for $38.

“We are excited to offer a new and convenient way to purchase an annual state park sticker. Wisconsin boasts some of the most beautiful outdoor spaces anywhere, including state parks, natural areas, trails, forests and more,” DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole said. “Things may be a little different these days, but taking advantage of the state’s natural resources is not only possible, but it’s vital to the body and soul.”

Annual stickers are valid through Dec. 31.

Annual state trail passes and reduced-rate annual stickers are not available online, but they can still be purchased over the phone. Passes of any kind are not available for purchase at state parks or any other DNR properties, according to a news release.

Park stickers typically arrive by mail within 30 days of purchasing. A printed copy of the receipt works as proof of purchase until the sticker arrives in the mail.

