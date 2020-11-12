DNR investigating Vernon County manure spill

MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a manure spill in Vernon County.

DNR officials said Wednesday that 3,000 gallons of manure that Mlsna East Town Dairy applied ran off the land and into a Knapp Creek tributary in Westby on Oct. 30.

Manure ultimately entered the creek. DNR staff immediately observed scores of dead fish in the tributary as well as in Knapp Creek.

