DNR hosts Bald Eagle Watching Days in Prairie du Sac

by Kyle Jones

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Well-trained eyes had a chance at seeing the national bird in Prairie du Sac Sunday.

The DNR hosted the 36th Annual Bald Eagle Watching Days on Water Street.

Volunteers were on hand to answer questions about the eagles, and attendees could take self-guided tours through prime viewing areas.

“It’s an awesome tool to educate, especially younger people, in sparking interest in birds, and the outdoors, and the environment early on,” volunteer Alec Anderson said. “I hope that they carry that forward into the future.”

During the winter, bald eagles tend to stay near open water areas along the Wisconsin River, including near Prairie du Sac. The birds catch fish in the river near the Prairie du Sac dam.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.