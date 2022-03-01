DNR ending all-online hunter education option for minors

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is ending its all-online hunter education option for people under the age of 18.

The option will still be available for anyone 18 and older.

The DNR had offered all-online courses for everyone to help protect against COVID-19. With case numbers going down, the DNR will resume in-person classes for young people.

Students younger than 18 who are already enrolled in the all-online course have until March 20 to complete it.

The DNR will now offer an Internet Field Day, which allows students to complete some training before attending a one-day course with an instructor, and traditional classes. Both are open to all age groups.

During in-person classes, masks are encouraged but not required.

