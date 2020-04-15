DNR closes boat launches at closed state properties

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Flooded docks on Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. — All Department of Natural Resources boat launches within state properties that are closed are now closed to public access.

According to a news release, the DNR’s boat launches rain open at state properties that are open.

The release said the DNR made the decision to close boat launches at certain state properties due to the high usage and the need to limit public gatherings of people to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

People who launch from a non-DNR launch and end up on state property that is closed cannot land on that site.

Officials said all anglers and recreational boaters should comply with established social distancing guidelines and keep travel to a minimum.

Gov. Tony Evers directed the Department of Natural Resources to close several state parks, forests and recreational areas last week.

