DNR board to vote on tighter elk harvest limits

MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources board is set to vote on tighter elk harvest limits in 2020.

Hunters were allowed to kill up to 10 bulls during the state’s second elk season last year. DNR officials want to reduce the limit to six this year. They say state hunters should be allowed to kill three and Chippewa tribal hunters can take three.

They say hunters are targeting older bulls and warn that practice will hurt hunting and elk viewing opportunities if it continues. The board is set to vote on the 2020 limits during a meeting Wednesday in Madison.

