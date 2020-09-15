DNR: Avoid eating deer livers in Marinette area

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources is warning people to avoid eating livers of deer killed around Marinette to avoid being exposed to PFAS chemicals.

DNR officials said Tuesday that a study of 20 deer harvested around the JCI/Tyco Fire Technology Center in Marinette found significant levels of PFAS in the animals’ livers.

DNR and state health officials issued a do-not-eat advisory for livers of deer harvested within five miles of the JCI/Tyco facility. PFAS are human-made chemicals that research suggests can cause health problems in humans.

The chemicals have been used for decades in firefighting foam and nonstick cookware.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.