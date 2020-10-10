DNR announces reopening of Gibraltar Rock and Dells of the Wisconsin River

WIDNR

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced on Friday that Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area and Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area will reopen, effective immediately.

Both properties are popular hunting and hiking spots and will allow for visitors to take in the changing fall views, the DNR says.

The DNR is urging all those who visit the newly opened properties to practice social distancing measures, frequently wash their hands and wear masks when social distancing is difficult.

Parfrey’s Glen and Pewits Nest State Natural Areas will not be reopening at this time, as they do not allow for social distancing or large crowds.

