DNR accepting applications to become Conservation Warden

by Kyle Jones

Photo by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for new Conservation Wardens.

The wardens are law enforcement officers who work across the state, protecting Wisconsin’s fish, wildlife, parks, and forests.

Applicants must be 21 years old and must have earned or are planning to earn at least 60 hours of college credits within the first five years of being hired.

Applications are due March 6, 2022. You can apply here.

