DNA leads officers to suspect in 2011 stranger sexual assault, Madison police say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

MADISON, Wis. — DNA has helped Madison officers arrest a suspect in a 2011 sexual assault, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said Thursday that a victim on Aug. 22, 2011, was chased on foot by two men who pushed her to the ground in the 1000 block of West Dayton Street.

According to police, the sexual assault ended when the victim’s screams summoned a witness who yelled at the suspects. The suspects left on foot.

Police said investigators collected DNA off of the victim and they entered the DNA profiles of two men into the national DNA database called Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, soon after the initial report.

The case was an unsolved sexual assault until recently when there was a DNA hit from CODIS.

On Thursday, 30-year-old Juan Salgado-Arroyo appeared and was charged in Dane County court on suspicion of felony first-degree sexual assault.

Police said investigators didn’t have an identity on the second suspect as of Thursday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.