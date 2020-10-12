DNA connects Verona man to July sexual assault in car, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. — A Verona man is facing charges in connection with a violent sexual assault this summer, police said.

The Madison Police Department said 30-year-old Max E. Bell has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a female escort on July 15.

Police said investigators developed probable cause to arrest Bell after the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory matched his DNA with DNA collected after the assault.

The victim was attacked inside a car in the 6400 block of Toribrooke Lane around 4 a.m. At the time of the assault, Bell was out on bail for other charges, including sexual assault and choking another escort.

In the latest case, Bell has been tentatively charged with second-degree sexual assault and felony bail jumping. A detective has been working with Project Respect to help support to the July victim.

Anyone with additional information on Bell is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

