DMV revokes licenses of four Arlington-based wholesale dealers

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

DMV

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the licenses of four Arlington-based wholesale dealers.

According to a news release, Bullitt Auto Group LLC, Evanston Auto LLC, 1st City Auto LLC and Bakken Auto LLC failed to properly follow administrative requirements.

Officials said each dealer violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The release said Wisconsin law has minimum requirements to protect consumers, including premise and proper signage.

