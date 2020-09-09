DMV redesigns Brewers specialty license plates

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

WisDOT

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin vehicle owners have a redesigned way they show they’re backing the Brewers on their license plates.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced it has two new Brewers designs for special Wisconsin plates available on its website.

According to a news release, the new ball-in-glove design combines a reimagined ball-in-glove icon in the center and “M” and “b,” which pays homage to the original design. The design plate includes an outline of the state with Cream City brick, an industrial block “M” and a baseball representing Milwaukee’s location.

Both plate designs incorporate the new navy, yellow and royal blue colors, officials said. The Milwaukee Brewers previously unveiled a new logo and uniform for the 2020 season.

The DMV said the old Brewers plates will be discontinued.

The Milwaukee Brewers special license plates require a $25 annual donation fee, the majority of which goes to the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District for ballpark maintenance. The donation may be tax deductible. The DMV said 2 percent of the fee goes toward a Major League Baseball licensing fee.

Brewers plates must be ordered online or by mail, according to the DMV.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.