DMV planning to expand driver’s license, ID card services throughout Wisconsin

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is temporarily expanding its driver’s license and identification card services for the fall.

According to the news release, expansions will take place in Madison and other locations throughout the state that were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Madison South DMV is slated to open Sept. 15 at 1810 South Park Street, Suite 205. The new location will operate Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 29.

The site was chosen because of the area’s population growth, the release said. With over 540,000 residents, Dane County only has two DMV Customer Service Centers. Conversely, Milwaukee County has six permanent DMV locations for its population of nearly 950,000.

There is at least one DMV location in each of the state’s 72 counties.

The release said several Madison Metro bus routes will pass through the new South Park Street location as they connect with the South Transfer Point.

