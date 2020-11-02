DMV officials share info on how to get voter ID before Election Day

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — With Election Day just a day away, Wisconsin transportation officials are reminding the public that it’s not too late to get an ID to vote in the election.

Voters who don’t have a Wisconsin driver license or other form of identification to show at the polls on Election Day can easily get an ID from the Wisconsin Department of of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, there are multiple forms of ID that are acceptable for voting purposes.

While there are documentation requirements to get an official Wisconsin ID card, those who do not have their birth certificate or proof of identity can go through the ID Petition Process to obtain a receipt that will allow them to vote while they gather the necessary documents.

Details about the process are available on the DMV’s website.

Voters should bring any available documentation to the DMV to fill out the proper forms.

Anyone with questions about the process can call the DMV’s toll-free voter ID hotline at 844-588-1069. Questions about voter eligibility, poll locations and other election information can be answered on the WEC’s website.

