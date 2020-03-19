DMV centers closed Friday to deep clean; to reopen with limited in-person services

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

Courtesy Wisconsin DOT

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson has authorized DMVs across the state to shut down for one day, Friday, for deep cleaning purposes.

In addition, DMVs in Wisconsin will alter public spaces to minimize in-person transactions.

In the meantime, Thompson is urging Wisconsin residents to take advantage of online services the DMV provides, rather than trying to make in-person appointments.

In addition, driver’s licences and commercial driver’s licenses that expire during the public health emergency will be extended 60 days, and late fees will be waived. Driver’s tests are canceled until further notice.

Beginning Monday, in-person services will be limited to issuing new drivers licenses and issuing identification cards.

To make an appointment, customers can use the Driver License Guide (wisconsindmv.gov/DLGuide). They can also use the guide to begin the paperwork and submit it electronically. Customers with questions may call Driver Services at 608-264-7447.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments