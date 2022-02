Division 1 Sectional Wrestling Finals

by Jordyn Reed

Local wrestlers advancing to next week’s state tournament at the Kohl Center:

132

Kyler Neuberger (Beaver Dam)

160

Brody Hemauer (DeForest)

170

Elijah Bauer (DeForest)

285

Nolan Vils (Sauk Prairie)

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.