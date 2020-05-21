Dispute at Park Street gas station ends with one man firing handgun, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A dispute between several men outside a South Park Street gas station Wednesday at 10:34 p.m. ended with one person firing a handgun.

According to a police incident report, witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot and officers found one shell casing in the parking lot of the Amstar gas station.

Police said they believe the shooter fled in a silver sedan.

There were several people not involved in the area at the time. There have been no reports of injuries.

