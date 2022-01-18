Display at Capitol celebrates 60 years of Peace Corps

MADISON, Wis. — An exhibit at the Wisconsin State Capitol is celebrating the Peace Corps’ 60th anniversary.

The display celebrates everything members from the University of Wisconsin-Madison have accomplished around the world in that time.

UW-Madison’s connection to the volunteer program runs deep; it has been number one in the number of Peace Corps volunteers the last four years in a row and is number two all-time since 1961.

The organization was started when President John F. Kennedy challenged students to foster peace by living and working in developing countries.

“(Volunteers show) people that America is a very diverse place and we are here for all kinds of reasons, but primarily to work with them and we have a wide variety of people, of colors of people, of types of people, and everybody is welcome,” recruiter Kate Schachter said.

The self-guided display in the Capitol rotunda is open until the end of the month. Each picture has a plaque written by the original photographer explaining what is happening in it.

