Dispatcher killed in hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee

Associated Press by Associated Press

File photo

MILWAUKEE — A longtime Milwaukee police emergency dispatcher is dead in a hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee.

Police say a driver ran a red light about 12:30 a.m. Monday and when officers tried to pull him over, he took off. WTMJ-TV reports police pursued the driver, but ended the chase when they lost sight of him and then came upon the scene of the crash.

A 62-year-old woman who was a longtime police emergency dispatcher for the city was killed. Police took the passenger of the suspect’s vehicle into custody. But the suspect ran from the scene and is still at large.

