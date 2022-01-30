Police: 1 dead after shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School

by Stephen Cohn

BELOIT, Wis. — One person has died after a shooting in the parking lot outside Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday night.

Rock County Dispatch said the shooting was reported at 8:55 p.m.

Beloit police said one individual was being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound. By 10:50 p.m., officers said that person — an adult male — had died.

Officers said the School District of Beloit is cooperating fully with the investigation.

According to the school’s website, Memorial was hosting La Follette on Saturday night in boys basketball.

When asked for comment Saturday night, a spokesperson for the Madison Metropolitan School District said the La Follette team is safely on the bus and heading home. He said nobody from MMSD was affected by the incident and the shooting is reported to have taken place outside the building.

Earlier on Saturday, Beloit police announced they were investigating their second homicide this week when a woman was found stabbed to death in the city.

