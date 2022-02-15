Dispatch: Middleton police respond to ‘officer-involved crash’ on Century Avenue

by Logan Rude

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police are asking the public to avoid Century Avenue as they respond to a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

Dane County dispatchers said the call came in around 11:50 a.m. as an “officer-involved crash” at the intersection of Century Avenue and High Road. No other details about law enforcement’s involvement in the crash were immediately available.

Authorities with the Middleton Police Department said injuries were reported, but the extent of those was unclear as of early Tuesday afternoon.

In a release shared online Tuesday, Middleton police said they had closed down Century Avenue between Donna Drive and Nightingale Lane to make space for authorities to investigate the crash.

Middleton emergency crews and officers with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.

