Dispatch: McFarland officials respond to deer falling through ice

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

MCFARLAND, Wis. — McFarland authorities responded to a report of a deer falling through ice at McDaniel Park on Sunday afternoon.

According to Dane County dispatch, a call came in reporting a deer falling through the ice at 1:07 p.m.

Dispatch said McFarland fire is responding to the incident.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.