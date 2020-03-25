‘Disease does not discriminate’: UW-Madison condemns racist, bias incidents near campus

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has condemned the bias incidents taking place around campus that have targeted the school’s Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi-American communities.

A statement from UW-Madison said there’s been an increase in bias incidents online and on or near campus directed at students and employees, “particularly those from or perceived to be from China and East Asia.”

In one of the incidents, a person on State Street used chalk to write “It’s from China… #ChineseVirus” on the sidewalk.

A reminder as we continue to deal with COVID-19: It has affected all of us personally, academically, professionally, physically, mentally and socially. But no one person, country or ethnicity created this pandemic — and disease does not discriminate.https://t.co/fUgWklswKK — Becky Blank (@BeckyBlank) March 25, 2020

“COVID-19 has affected all of us personally, academically and professionally, as well as physically, mentally and socially,” the university said in the statement. “Even so, it’s important to remember: No one person, country or ethnicity created this pandemic—disease does not discriminate.”

The Dean of Students Office, in partnership with the Multicultural Student Center, International Student Services and the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement, will be hosting a virtual town hall with university leaders at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The university said students will be able to hear UW-Madison’s response to the recent incidents as well as ask questions and voice any concerns.

