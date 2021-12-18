Discarded rags cause fire, $15,000 in damages to Sun Prairie business

by Kyle Jones

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – A fire at a Sun Prairie commercial structure caused about $15,000 worth of damage, officials said Saturday.

The incident occurred Saturday at around 9:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Terra Court.

Sun Prairie crews responded to the incident, reportedly seeing smoke in a hallway between two businesses.

Nobody was in the building at the time. Crews found that the flames were coming from construction materials in the back shop area of one of the businesses.

Officials said the fire was extinguished quickly and did not spread past the materials.

The Sun Prairie Fire Marshal ruled that the blaze started from discarded rags covered in oil-based paints, stains, and varnishes which were placed next to other flammable materials.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

