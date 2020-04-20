‘Disaster on top of a disaster’: Taking precautions during pandemic, Red Cross helps dozens displaced by apartment building fire

Red Cross: 330 Wisconsinites displaced in residential fires in past six weeks

MADISON, Wis. – The community is helping the more than 75 people displaced in an apartment building fire deal with losing their homes during a pandemic.

A fire blazed at the 24-unit building, which is part of the Tucscon Trail Apartment Complex on Muir Field Road, for hours Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, neighbors surveyed the damage.

“It’s one of those things you have to see to believe,” Erin LeRoy said. “It’s worrying. It’s frustrating. It’s confusing.”

LeRoy was among several onlookers who used to live in the building before the fire. Last fall, she moved out of the apartment she lived in for about ten years.

“It’s weird to think we narrowly missed this happening to us … My family is just kind of in shock and disbelief that this place we used to live in is now charred and unlivable,” she said. “I hope they’re able to find some place to live. A lot of people have pets. Kids live here. I want them to be OK.”

The Red Cross has placed more than 30 displaced residents into rooms at a local hotel as the group helps them find long-term housing.

“Talking with some volunteer teams at the hotel last night, they said it was pretty emotional,” Red Cross Communications Officer Justin Kern said. “One of the volunteers told me they were told by a resident that it feels like a disaster on top of a disaster.”

Sunday update: 32 people from 14 units stayed at a hotel last night and we’ve connected with everyone displaced. Extra health measures (ex. masks, social distancing, focus on calls) in place as we continue to help families safely access resources & start their recovery. https://t.co/OGcJKsm2z9 — Red Cross – Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) April 19, 2020

Usually in this situation, Kern said the Red Cross would have set up a shelter, but the group must take precautions during the pandemic. That includes working virtually or over the phone as much as possible, doing health screenings on volunteers and residents, handing out masks and reminding everyone of social distancing protocol.

Kern said other groups are helping as well, including the nearby Hy-Vee, which donated pizzas, and Goodwill, which is helping out with clothing.

As part of its usual response, the Red Cross has mental health professionals available for those displaced, as well.

“A lot of house fires are chaotic, but to have that kind of association where you’re supposed to stay in your house, then you have to leave your house — they said that was definitely a stressful aspect to it,” Kern said. “We’re dealing with this as compassionately as possible and bringing everyone resources, even though there is this added level of uncertainty with the pandemic.”

In the past six weeks, Kern said there has been a higher-than-average number of house fires in Wisconsin, displacing about 330 residents since early March. He said it’s possible that’s because more people are cooking at home, although the recent fire is still under investigation.

According to Kern, this is a good time for families to go over their emergency plans, may it be for a fire or a flood.

“This is just an opportunity to really go over those kinds of things while you’re at home, and be as safe as possible, because it really could happen to anyone,” he said.

