‘Disappointed this happened again:’ Bristol club marks fourth shooting of the year

by Anna Hansen

BRISTOL, Wis. — Police lights and caution tape are a familiar sight for one gentleman’s club near Sun Prairie.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, police responded to Club Bristol’s parking lot after a report of shots fired, marking the fourth shooting incident this year for the club.

The last shooting brought about changes to the club, like better security cameras and card readers, but as officials learned t 12:20 a.m., these safety measures aren’t enough.

“I believe that [the owners are] honestly doing their best to try to run as upstanding operation as they can,” said Jerry Derr, Bristol’s town chair. “They know that they’re treading on thin ice when it comes to those kinds of issues.”

Derr said he was hopeful change would come following the last shooting at the club, and that the owners have been cooperative as far as making changes for safety. For Derr, though, it’s less about the owners and more about the business itself.

“The place attracts a clientele that’s prone to doing some of this kind of stuff,” he said.

Derr also cited a more widespread gun violence issue throughout the country.

“All of the sudden you’ve got people shooting all the time all over the place,” he said.

As for the future of Club Bristol? That remains to be seen.

News 3 Now reached out to the owners, who declined to comment until the investigation was over.

