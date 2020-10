Disabled vehicle on Highway 51 blocks all lanes

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

COLOMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Lanes in both directions are blocked on U.S. Highway 51 and Brady Street as the result of a disabled vehicle.

The Portage Police Department responded to the incident this Saturday around 1 p.m. They do not have an estimate for when it will be cleared at this time.

